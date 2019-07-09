Evonne Stevens, 80, Conway, Missouri, was born March 4, 1939, to David G. and Hester E. (Singleton) Dugan in Elkland, Missouri and departed this life for her heavenly home July 2, 2019.
On May 17, 1957, Evonne married Jack J. Stevens, and to this union two sons were born.
Evonne loved her family and they were her number one priority. She was an amazing cook, and her family loved her cooking, especially her homemade rolls and chocolate pie! She enjoyed her friends, and she had many. Church was also an important part of Evonne’s life. She couldn't wait to plant her garden every spring. She grew vegetables and enjoyed raising flowers of all kinds. Evonne also enjoyed reading.
Evonne was loved by many and will be sadly missed, but her memory will live on forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Fern Tracy and brother-in-law, Julian Tracy.
Evonne is survived by her husband, Jack J. Stevens, of the home; sons, Dan Stevens and wife, Beth, of Buffalo, Missouri, and Dale Stevens and wife, Christy, of Conway, Missouri; six grandchildren: Alicia (Brad) Myers, Meghan (Cale) Thomas, Rachel (Josh) Sloan, Ramey (Brandi) Stevens, Angie (Johnny) Fariole, Phillip (Dakota) Hendrix; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way: Ethan, Brandi, Katie, Natali, Clay, Dale, Ally, Emma, Taylor, Evan and Jack; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Evonne Stevens were held, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation was held Friday, July 5, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial was in Graceland Cemetery, Conway, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Graceland Cemetery, Gideons or Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
