Evelyn L. (Morris) Cook, age 83 of Fair Grove, Missouri, peacefully passed away on June 30, 2020, in her home after a short illness. She was born Feb. 12, 1937, in El Dorado, Kansas, to Ray Henry and Bertha Eleanor (Smith) Morris.
She graduated high school in Benton, Kansas, class of 1955 and retired from City Utilities in Springfield, Missouri, after over 25 years of service. After retirement, Evelyn was an avid antiquer and would travel many miles in search of chicken salt-and-pepper shakers to add to her collection. She also loved to go on trips with her family and friends, enjoyed her numerous flower gardens, going out to eat and spending time with her kids and grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Christopher Ray Cook; and three brothers, Roy Eugene, Ray Dean and William Robert “Bob” Morris. She is survived by one son, Michael Allen (Marilyn) Cook of Fair Grove; two grandchildren, Marlana (Amanda) of Springfield and James-Michael (Chelsea) Cook of Fair Grove; one nephew, Scott Morris; one niece, Lesli Gerardo; a sister-in-law, Velma Cook; and other family and friends.
Special thanks to the Integrity Hospice team for their support.
Memorial contributions can be made to a cancer society of your choice.
Graveside services were at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Fair Grove, Missouri, at 3 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
