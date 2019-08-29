Evalee Collins, 85, Seymour, Missouri was born March 17, 1934 to Roy James and Elizabeth Dora (Cantrell) Clift in Marshfield Missouri and departed this life for her heavenly home August 29, 2019.
Evalee grew up in Webster County and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1952. After high school she attended Business College in Springfield Missouri and earned a degree. In 1953, she moved to Caldwell, Idaho and went to work for J.R. Simplot Company in the processing plant lab as Secretary of Research. It was there that she met Howard Collins, a West Plains, Missouri native. Evalee and Howard were married in 1955 and to this union two children were born. While in Idaho she also worked as a secretary for Northwest Nazarene College and College of Idaho. In 1978 Evalee and her family moved back to Seymour, Missouri and bought a farm. Evalee enjoyed playing Rook, family, friends, cooking, eating, gardening, crocheting, knitting, walking, biking and riding motorcycles. She loved life on the farm but also loved traveling. Five years ago, Evalee made a New Year's Resolution not to cheat at Rook anymore--it didn't happen! Evalee wrote a few years ago "I hope when I go that I have lived a life that others can see something good in me and my life." She will be certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Collins, her parents, five brothers, and three sisters.
Evalee is survived by two children, Ray D. Collins and wife Debbie, Seymour, Missouri and Kim Tyson and husband, Donnie, Marshfield, Missouri; six grandchildren, Jenna Collins, Jeremy Collins, Garrett Morgan, Jayme Collins, Jaie Dee Tyson and Hunter Tyson; eleven great grandchildren; two brothers, Russell and Maryann Clift, Marshfield, MO and John Clift, Niangua, Missouri; a sister in law, Margaret Clift, Marshfield, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services for Evalee Collins will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Burial will be in Prospect Methodist Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 30th in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Prospect Methodist Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
