Eva H. Beachy, Elkland, MO was born April 23, 1948. She passed away on November 11, 2020 in her home at the age of 72.
She leaves behind five brothers and three sisters: Dan and Katie (Mast), Dover, Delaware, Alva, Monterey, Tennessee, Simon, Hestand, Kentucky, Marie, Elkland, Missouri, Joseph and Verna (Yoder), Lobelville, Tennessee, Emma and Levi Mast, Dover, Delaware, Lewis and Mary Ann (Miller), Lobelville, Tennessee, and Cora Malinda Schlabach, Elkland, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; one brother-in-law; and three sister-in-laws.
Funeral services were 9:00 a.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 with burial following in the Conway Amish Cemetery.
