Eula "Pat" M. Manning, 96, Elkland, Missouri, was born Aug. 8, 1923, in Irvine, Kentucky, to Millard Cecil and Mattie (Barker) Flynn and departed this life for her heavenly home Aug. 13, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri. On July 18, 1947, Eula “Pat” Flynn was united in marriage to Perry D. Manning, and to this union three children were born. Her passion was her family and creating a warm and loving home for them. Christmas was always special in her home. Pat was known for her many talents, including cooking, quilting, basket-weaving and the preservation of antiques. She was a warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, friend and neighbor and will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Perry D. Manning; her brother, Cecil J. Flynn; and her grandson, Kristian D. Kloppe. Pat is survived by her three children, Patricia Jo Miller of Thousand Oaks, California, DeAnne Manning of Elkland, Missouri, and Michael Manning of Springfield, Missouri; five grandsons, Joe Wright, Chris Wright and wife, Julie, James Kloppe, Bryan Manning, and Nathan Manning; three great-grandchildren, Andi Wright, Carson Wright and Mina Kloppe; a sister, Elnora Stone and husband Floyd of Lake Livingston, Texas; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Eula “Pat” M. Manning were held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Burial followed the service at Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland, Missouri. Visitation was held 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant View Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.