Eula Belle Mills, 86, Marshfield, MO, was born July 25, 1934, to Robert and Florence (Price) Blazer, and departed this life on November 13, 2020.
Eula was united in marriage to Dwight Mills on December 21, 1962.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ernest, Frank, and Charles; sisters, Norma and Mary.
Eula is survived by her loving husband, Dwight; family and friends.
Graveside services for Eula Belle Mills were held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Luke Cemetery, Marshfield, MO. Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
