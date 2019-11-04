Eugene Luvern Underwood, Strafford, was born January 27, 1936 to Vanuel and Nannie Bell (Powell) Underwood. He passed away October 28, 2019 in his home at the age of 83.
Eugene was united in marriage to Lola Belle Graves on October 13, 1956 at Mt. Sinai Christian Church, Marshfield. He served in the United States Army, worked as a farmer, for Associated Grocers, Ozark Grocers, and Aaron’s Automotive. He was a member of Webster County Ministerial Alliance, Teamsters Local 245, as well as a volunteer for Webster County Food Pantry and Boy Scouts of America. Eugene was a trustee for Bennett Spring Christian Church Camp Board and a boys cabin counselor. He was a member of Missouri Retired Teacher Association and School Personnel, Webster County Chapter. In 2012, he was the distinguished retiree recipient. He was a member of Mt. Sinai Christian Church, where he was Sunday school superintendent, on the board of directors, treasurer and held various other posts. Along with his wife, Lola Belle, he received a Life Time Achievement in Community Service award.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Nancy Evelyn McClimen, Lueretha Robertson, and Loretta George.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Lola Belle Underwood, of the home; children, Lyle Underwood (Pamm), Marshfield, Kim Underwood (Pam), Eureka, MO, Lynn Underwood (Terri), Marshfield, Steve Underwood (Kathy), Washington, MO, Paula Ankrom (Michael), Marshfield; brother, Orb Underwood (Mary Ann), Dewitt, IA; brother-in-law, Bob McClimen, Grovespring; ten grandchildren; one step-grandchild; two great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in Marshfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bennett Spring Christian Church Camp and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
