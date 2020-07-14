Esther Marie Conner was preceded in death by her father James, her mother Velma, and her brother Jamey.
She is survived by her brother, Michael Conner, and his wife, Catherine, of California; her sister, Lisa Conner, of Pennsylvania; her daughter, Jessica Bruner, and husband, Shane, of Marshfield; her son, Brandon Lamb, and his wife, Rachel, of Colorado; and her grandchildren, Gabriel, Jackson, Gerard and Benjamin.
Services will be at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri, at 11 a.m. July 18, 2020.
