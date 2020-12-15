Erna Mae Young, Lebanon, was born May 15, 1941 to Bill and Elizabeth (Schoon) Topping in Anamosa, IA. She passed away December 2, 2020 in her home at the age of 79.
Erna was a member of Harvest Tabernacle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and five brothers and sisters.
Erna is survived by her husband, Lloyd Young of the home; four children, Colleen Jordan, Lebanon, Terry Young and wife Wanda, Springfield, Mark Young and wife Susie, Lebanon, and Ruth Young, Lebanon; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ani Adar, Las Vegas, NV.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Harvest Tabernacle, 926 Fowler Rd, Lebanon, MO.
