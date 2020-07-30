Engagement: Hakes — Bicknell Jul 30, 2020 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ian Hakes and Sarah Bicknell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ian Hakes of Overland Park, Kansas, and Sarah Bicknell of Marshfield have announced their engagement to be married. The wedding date will be announced at a later time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sarah Bicknell Ian Hakes Marshfield Overland Park Engagement Wedding Date × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Photos & Videos Prayer, Memorial Day 2020 Taps, Marshfield Cemetery, Memorial Day 2020 Memorial Day, Marshfield Cemetery, 2020, taps Memorial Day, Marshfield Cemetery, 2020, gun salute More Photos & Videos Events Browse Today's events Submit
