Emmett Clair “Mutt” Pekarek, 92, Marshfield, Missouri was born

January 9, 1929 to John Joseph and Amelia Matilda (Jurgens) Pekarek in

Ulysses, Nebraska and departed this life June 1, 2021 surrounded by his

loving children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Amelia Pekarek; his wife,

Frances Pekarek; infant brother, John Pekarek; brother, Ronald Pekarek;

sister, Doris Meekins; and brother, Larry Pekarek.

Emmett is survived by his five children, Kenneth Pekarek (Debbie),

Marshfield; Cathy Carter (Thomas), Springfield; Steve Pekarek (Ronda),

Bois D&#39;Arc; Mary Ann Richardson (Dennis), Marshfield and Mark Pekarek

(Gina Joyce), Fordland; three grandchildren, Roshelle Pekarek, Kansas City,

Missouri; Brett Richardson (Lauren), Niangua, and Zachary Pekarek,  Haley

Joyce, Fordland; one great grandchild, Ella Grace Richardson; brother,

Herman Pekarek (Pat) Statesville, North Carolina; sister, Bernice Stone,

Ozark, sister, Lavanna Nash, Springfield, brother, John Pekarek, Marshfield;

sisters-in-law, Jeanne Pekarek, Joplin and Martha Myers, Marshfield; as well

as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Emmett moved with his family and their double cousins from Nebraska in

January, 1937 in a car with no heat to the Marshfield area.  In 1948, they

moved to a farm on Dry Creek that would become his home for more than 73

years.   He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953.  After returning home

from Korea, he married his wife, Frances on Thanksgiving Day in 1956 and

they purchased his parents’ farm.  He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic

Church throughout his life.  He was also a member of the Knights of

Columbus.

Emmett completed eighth grade at Anderson School, a one room

schoolhouse, where he gained the nickname “Mutt” after performing in a

play.  He later attended Marshfield High School but dropped out due to his

father’s ill health.  He enjoyed farming, his tractors--his family and friends

most of all.  He was a life-long mechanic who began tinkering with engines

and machinery at a very early age, working in Springfield throughout his

career, ending at Campbell’s 66 after he experienced a massive heart attack in

1984.  At the time, he was expected to live only five years.

Having never met a stranger, Emmett had many friends.  He loved a great

story—both the hearing as well as the telling of it.  If there was a party or any

social gathering, Emmett wanted to be there.  He also took advantage of

every opportunity to play music, playing a variety of string instruments. 

While Emmett’s life was never easy, he made the most of it and always had a

positive outlook.  He instilled the value of hard work in his children, passed

on his friendly nature, and never gave up!

Funeral Mass for Emmett Clair Pekarek will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday,

June 5, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Marshfield, Missouri.  Prayer

Service will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Day

Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri.  Visitation will follow until 8:00 p.m. 

Burial will be in Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri.  Memorial

donations may be made to Salvation Army or Knights of Columbus. Online

condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com. The family of Emmett Pekarek requests that masks be worn at the visitation and the funeral mass.

