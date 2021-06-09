Emmett Clair “Mutt” Pekarek, 92, Marshfield, Missouri was born
January 9, 1929 to John Joseph and Amelia Matilda (Jurgens) Pekarek in
Ulysses, Nebraska and departed this life June 1, 2021 surrounded by his
loving children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Amelia Pekarek; his wife,
Frances Pekarek; infant brother, John Pekarek; brother, Ronald Pekarek;
sister, Doris Meekins; and brother, Larry Pekarek.
Emmett is survived by his five children, Kenneth Pekarek (Debbie),
Marshfield; Cathy Carter (Thomas), Springfield; Steve Pekarek (Ronda),
Bois D'Arc; Mary Ann Richardson (Dennis), Marshfield and Mark Pekarek
(Gina Joyce), Fordland; three grandchildren, Roshelle Pekarek, Kansas City,
Missouri; Brett Richardson (Lauren), Niangua, and Zachary Pekarek, Haley
Joyce, Fordland; one great grandchild, Ella Grace Richardson; brother,
Herman Pekarek (Pat) Statesville, North Carolina; sister, Bernice Stone,
Ozark, sister, Lavanna Nash, Springfield, brother, John Pekarek, Marshfield;
sisters-in-law, Jeanne Pekarek, Joplin and Martha Myers, Marshfield; as well
as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Emmett moved with his family and their double cousins from Nebraska in
January, 1937 in a car with no heat to the Marshfield area. In 1948, they
moved to a farm on Dry Creek that would become his home for more than 73
years. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953. After returning home
from Korea, he married his wife, Frances on Thanksgiving Day in 1956 and
they purchased his parents’ farm. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic
Church throughout his life. He was also a member of the Knights of
Columbus.
Emmett completed eighth grade at Anderson School, a one room
schoolhouse, where he gained the nickname “Mutt” after performing in a
play. He later attended Marshfield High School but dropped out due to his
father’s ill health. He enjoyed farming, his tractors--his family and friends
most of all. He was a life-long mechanic who began tinkering with engines
and machinery at a very early age, working in Springfield throughout his
career, ending at Campbell’s 66 after he experienced a massive heart attack in
1984. At the time, he was expected to live only five years.
Having never met a stranger, Emmett had many friends. He loved a great
story—both the hearing as well as the telling of it. If there was a party or any
social gathering, Emmett wanted to be there. He also took advantage of
every opportunity to play music, playing a variety of string instruments.
While Emmett’s life was never easy, he made the most of it and always had a
positive outlook. He instilled the value of hard work in his children, passed
on his friendly nature, and never gave up!
Funeral Mass for Emmett Clair Pekarek will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday,
June 5, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Marshfield, Missouri. Prayer
Service will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Day
Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will follow until 8:00 p.m.
Burial will be in Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. Memorial
donations may be made to Salvation Army or Knights of Columbus. Online
condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com. The family of Emmett Pekarek requests that masks be worn at the visitation and the funeral mass.
