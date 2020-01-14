Elsie Craigo, 81, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
She was born Sept. 14, 1938, in Snow Shoe, Pennsylvania, to Eversley T. and Agnes B. Haynes. She married Donald Ray Craigo, Sr., and he preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 1997.
She graduated in 1956 from Snow Shoe High School and then studied nursing at Phillipsburg State Hospital School of Nursing.
Elsie gave of herself during a lifetime career of nursing that spanned more than 50 years. She helped heal the sick and comfort the dying. The Craigo family would like to thank nurses everywhere for the losses in their own lives that occur as a result of giving so much of themselves.
Elsie also loved animals and rescued many of them over the years. She loved to read and to laugh with friends, and she was also a loving and fun mom and grandmother.
Survivors include her son, Donald Ray Craigo, Jr., of Gallipolis; her daughters, Brenda Erdy of Greensboro, North Carolina, Donna Craigo of Orlando, Florida, and Karen Craigo and husband Michael Czyzniejewski of Springfield, Missouri; five grandchildren, Joanna Erdy of Lodi, California, Travis and Kevin Erdy of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Copernicus and Keats Czyzniejewski of Springfield, Missouri; a sister, Nancy Bjerke of Clemmons, North Carolina; a brother, George Haynes of Snow Shoe, Pennsylvania; and her beloved dog, Buddy.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. today at American Legion Post 27, Gallipolis, Ohio.
