Ellen Jenene Olsen, Marshfield, was born Oct. 8, 1933, in Riverside, California, to Henry and Ruby Hooten. She passed away on Sept. 16, 2020, in Marshfield Care Center at the age of 86.
Ellen is survived by sons, Ron Smith, Marshfield, Missouri, and Steve Smith, San Pedro, California; and sister, Linda Nicheleson, Colorado.
No services are planned at this time. Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home Inc.
