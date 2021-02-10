Elizabeth 'Betty' Noren, age 87, of Marshfield, passed away Thursday morning, January 28, 2021, at her residence.
She was born August 9, 1933, in Ontarioville, Ill., a daughter of the late Clifford and Bernice Smith. Born and raised in Bartlett, Ill., she eventually moved to Marshfield in 2004.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, John Steffensen; second husband, Earl Noren; and three brothers, Charles, Kenneth, and Clifford.
She was a member of Marshfield Christian Church. Betty enjoyed crafts, cooking, baking and spending time with family and friends. She led by example and there was never a job too large or too small that she would not tackle. She was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. We will miss her dearly.
Betty is survived by one daughter, Linda Steffensen; one son, David Steffensen; six grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Special thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff at Seasons Hospice, Webco Manor, Marshfield Care Center, and to daughter Linda and friend Beverly Rogers who provided invaluable care to Betty for many years.
A celebration of life service will be held at Marshfield Christian Church at a later time.
