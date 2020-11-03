The following are the unofficial Nov. 3 general election results from the Webster County Clerk's office. For more on the election, check back online at www.marshfieldmail.com and in the Nov. 11 issue of The Mail.

UPDATED (9:40 p.m.): All 13 precincts reporting. Registered Voters: 23,838. Total Ballots: 18,854 (79.09%)

U.S. President

Donald J. Trump (R) – 14874 (79.2%)

Joseph R. Biden (D) – 3572 (19%)

Jo Jorgensen (L) – 254 (1.4%)

Howie Hawkins (G) – 33 (0.2%)

Don Blankenship (C) – 39 (0.2%)

Governor

Mike Parson (R) – 14709 (78.7%)

Nicole Galloway (D) – 3576 (19.1%)

Rik Combs (L) – 317 (1.7%)

Jerome Howard Bauer (G) – 87 (0.5%)

Lieutenant Governor

Mike Kehoe (R) – 14728 (80.1%)

Alissia Canaday (D) – 3159 (17.2%)

Bill Slantz (L) – 354 (1.9%)

Kelley Dragoo (G) – 150 (0.8%)

Secretary of State

John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (R) – 14897 (80.7%)

Yinka Faleti (D) – 2936 (15.9%)

Carl Herman Freese (L) – 353 (1.9%)

Paul Lehmann (G) – 143 (0.8%)

Paul Venable (C) – 139 (0.8%)

State Treasurer

Scott Fitzpatrick (R) – 14569 (79.8%)

Vicki Lorenz Englund (D) – 3148 (17.3%)

Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff (L) – 433 (2.4%)

Joseph Civettini (G) – 97 (0.5%)

Attorney General

Eric Schmitt (R) – 14737 (80.5%)

Rich Finneran (D) – 2937 (16%)

Kevin C Babcock (L) – 638 (4.3%)

US Representative – District 4

Vicky Hartzler (R) – 11139 (79.8%)

Lindsey Simmons (D) – 2420 (17.3%)

Steven K. Koonse (L) – 398 (2.9%)

US Representative – District 7

Billy Long (R) – 3327 (74.5%)

Teresa Montseny (D) – 891 (19.9%)

Kevin Craig (L) – 251 (5.6%)

State Senator – District 33

Karla Eslinger (R) – 14840 (81.6%)

Tammy Harty (D) – 3352 (18.4%)

State Representative – District 137

John F. Black (R) – 8072 (79.5%)

Raymond Lampert (D) – 2081 (20.5%)

State Representative – District 141

Hannah S. Kelly (R) – 7368 (100%)

Commissioner – Northern District 

Dale Fraker (R) – 7995 (83.2%)

Terry Hardy (D) – 1613 (16.8%)

Commissioner – Southern District 

Randy Owens (R) – 7786 (100%)

Sheriff 

Roye H. Cole (R) – 16772 (100%)

Assessor

Austin Graybill (R) – 16453 (100%)

Coroner

Michael P. Taylor (R) – 16375 (100%)

Surveyor

Gary A. Drennan (R) – 16339 (100%)

Public Administrator 

Danielle L. Boggs (R) – 16382 (100%)

Retain Mo. Supreme Court Judge Patricia Breckenridge

Yes – 13732 (81.3%)

No – 3152 (18.7%)

Retain Mo. Court of Appeals – Southern District Judge Gary W. Lynch

Yes – 13858 (82.5%)

No – 2932 (17.5%)

Constitutional Amendment No. 1 (Two-term restriction)

Yes – 9338 (51.6%)

No – 8748 (48.4%)

Constitutional Amendment No. 3 (Ban gifts from paid lobbyists, reduce legislative campaign contribution limits, change redistricting process voters approved in 2018)

Yes – 11463 (62.6%)

No – 6836 (37.4%)

