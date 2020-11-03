The following are the unofficial Nov. 3 general election results from the Webster County Clerk's office. For more on the election, check back online at www.marshfieldmail.com and in the Nov. 11 issue of The Mail.
UPDATED (9:40 p.m.): All 13 precincts reporting. Registered Voters: 23,838. Total Ballots: 18,854 (79.09%)
U.S. President
Donald J. Trump (R) – 14874 (79.2%)
Joseph R. Biden (D) – 3572 (19%)
Jo Jorgensen (L) – 254 (1.4%)
Howie Hawkins (G) – 33 (0.2%)
Don Blankenship (C) – 39 (0.2%)
Governor
Mike Parson (R) – 14709 (78.7%)
Nicole Galloway (D) – 3576 (19.1%)
Rik Combs (L) – 317 (1.7%)
Jerome Howard Bauer (G) – 87 (0.5%)
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Kehoe (R) – 14728 (80.1%)
Alissia Canaday (D) – 3159 (17.2%)
Bill Slantz (L) – 354 (1.9%)
Kelley Dragoo (G) – 150 (0.8%)
Secretary of State
John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (R) – 14897 (80.7%)
Yinka Faleti (D) – 2936 (15.9%)
Carl Herman Freese (L) – 353 (1.9%)
Paul Lehmann (G) – 143 (0.8%)
Paul Venable (C) – 139 (0.8%)
State Treasurer
Scott Fitzpatrick (R) – 14569 (79.8%)
Vicki Lorenz Englund (D) – 3148 (17.3%)
Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff (L) – 433 (2.4%)
Joseph Civettini (G) – 97 (0.5%)
Attorney General
Eric Schmitt (R) – 14737 (80.5%)
Rich Finneran (D) – 2937 (16%)
Kevin C Babcock (L) – 638 (4.3%)
US Representative – District 4
Vicky Hartzler (R) – 11139 (79.8%)
Lindsey Simmons (D) – 2420 (17.3%)
Steven K. Koonse (L) – 398 (2.9%)
US Representative – District 7
Billy Long (R) – 3327 (74.5%)
Teresa Montseny (D) – 891 (19.9%)
Kevin Craig (L) – 251 (5.6%)
State Senator – District 33
Karla Eslinger (R) – 14840 (81.6%)
Tammy Harty (D) – 3352 (18.4%)
State Representative – District 137
John F. Black (R) – 8072 (79.5%)
Raymond Lampert (D) – 2081 (20.5%)
State Representative – District 141
Hannah S. Kelly (R) – 7368 (100%)
Commissioner – Northern District
Dale Fraker (R) – 7995 (83.2%)
Terry Hardy (D) – 1613 (16.8%)
Commissioner – Southern District
Randy Owens (R) – 7786 (100%)
Sheriff
Roye H. Cole (R) – 16772 (100%)
Assessor
Austin Graybill (R) – 16453 (100%)
Coroner
Michael P. Taylor (R) – 16375 (100%)
Surveyor
Gary A. Drennan (R) – 16339 (100%)
Public Administrator
Danielle L. Boggs (R) – 16382 (100%)
Retain Mo. Supreme Court Judge Patricia Breckenridge
Yes – 13732 (81.3%)
No – 3152 (18.7%)
Retain Mo. Court of Appeals – Southern District Judge Gary W. Lynch
Yes – 13858 (82.5%)
No – 2932 (17.5%)
Constitutional Amendment No. 1 (Two-term restriction)
Yes – 9338 (51.6%)
No – 8748 (48.4%)
Constitutional Amendment No. 3 (Ban gifts from paid lobbyists, reduce legislative campaign contribution limits, change redistricting process voters approved in 2018)
Yes – 11463 (62.6%)
No – 6836 (37.4%)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.