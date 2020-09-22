Edward "Buddy" Anthony Tower, Marshfield, was born Sept. 18, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri. He departed this life on Sept. 21, 2020, after lengthy health issues following a stroke.
Buddy was a gun guy who never missed a gun show for decades. He enjoyed camping and fishing, even building an air boat for fishing (which he also took out on the snow). He built his own hot rod roadster and was a member of Sidewinders Car Club. Buddy played the mountain dulcimer. He had a soft heart and loved his animals, especially his dog Fred, who was with Buddy when he passed away. Buddy was a master machinist; if it was metal he could fix it, make it, build it or invent it. People would come from all around to have Buddy do their metal work. His smile and laughter will be missed.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Evelyn Tower, and his brother, Billy Goudie.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Marie Tower; two daughters, Barbara Jo Paillette, Marshfield, and Patricia Ann Hargus (Mike), Marshfield; siblings, Carolyn Barton, Illinois, Gary Goudie, Illinois, Darryl Alexander, Neosho, and Debbie Alexander, Neosho; three grandchildren, Jessica Callaway (Aaron), Ashley Lowder (Tommy), and Ryan Farr (Jennifer); six great-grandchildren, Leighton Callaway, Samantha Callaway, Easton Callaway, Reagan Lowder, Hoyt Lowder and Jasper Farr; and his dog Fred.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Marshfield Cemetery pavilion, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home Inc. The family will be at the funeral home from 2-6 p.m. Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., PO Box 85, Marshfield MO 65706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.