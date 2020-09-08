Edmund “Eddie” Hansen, 76, of Marshfield, Missouri, passed away March 11, 2020, after a short illness. Eddie was an Army veteran and he was a longtime resident of the Marshfield area. He had worked as a carpenter and cabinet maker and was well known in the community. He had been a resident at James River Nursing Home for about a year before his death. He was born April 20, 1943, in Hubbard, Nebraska, to Stanley and Almeda Hansen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Linda Yahnke and John Hansen.
Eddie is survived by his siblings, Jean Groves, Charles Hansen, Dell Culver, Robert Hansen and Louise Hansen; and by his children, Matheu, Charlotte, Sheila and Samuel; as well as nephews, nieces and in-laws.
A graveside memorial service and placement of the urn will be held Sept. 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Black Oak Cemetery, east of Marshfield.
