Edith Marie Keeler, 90, Marshfield, Missouri, daughter of George and Annie (Blevins) Samuel, was born on June 2, 1929, in Cedar Gap, Missouri, and departed this life for her heavenly home on Dec. 27, 2019, in Marshfield Care Center, Marshfield.
On July 16, 1966, Edith was united in marriage to Dale Keeler.
Edith was a loving mom to her children and many more. She was always there to listen and help those she loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale Keeler; two sons, Kevin Keeler and Ron Cantrell; granddaughter, Christina Campbell; grandson, Billy Keeler; four brothers, Glen, Ed, Leonard, and an infant brother; and a sister, Zola.
Edith is survived by her daughters, Kristi Taylor and husband Vaughn, and Pam Cantrell; two sons, Randy Cantrell and wife Jodina, and Gary Keeler; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Keeler; grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob, LeShaya and Randi Jo; a great-granddaughter, Lexus; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Edith Marie Keeler will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, with burial in Marshfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marshfield Care Center Activities Department or Temple Baptist Church AWANA program. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
