Eddie Lee Henson, II, was born May 27, 1993 in Poplar Bluff, MO. He passed away April 24, 2021 in Springfield, MO at the age of 27.
Eddie loved fishing, taking pictures, music, riding four wheelers, and just having fun. Eddie worked in home building construction.
He is survived by his parents, Carl & Sheri Soper, Niangua; his siblings, Dyllen Henson, Ahsten Henson, Heather Henson, Steven Henson, Miranda Pankey, Scotty Roetto, Samantha Mitchell, Christina Soper, and Jennifer Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in Pleasant Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 in the funeral home.
For those desiring, memorials may be made to the family and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
