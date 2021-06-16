Eddie Lee Deckard, Marshfield, was born April 11, 1949 to Arnold and Lorain (Tate) Deckard. He passed away on June 7, 2021 in his home at the age of 72.
Eddie had worked as a painter for a casket company.
He is survived by two sisters, Samantha Boyd, Rogersville, and Betty Cox, Troy; and several nieces and nephews.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Charley Deckard, Bobby Deckard, and Jim Deckard; and one sister, Mary Wells.
No services are planned at this time. Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
