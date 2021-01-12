Dylan Matthew Moore, 13, Niangua, Missouri was born December 17, 2007 and departed this life for his heavenly home December 31, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Stephanie Plumb; grandmother, Lisa Moore; great grandparents, Virgil McCutcheon Jr., Thelma Shields, and George and Joann Beltz.
Dylan is survived by his parents, Jason and Brandy Moore; his sisters and brothers, Candice Moore, Alisa Moore, Kyleigh Bauer, Kayla Moore, Wesley Moore, Wyatt Moore, Sierra Moore and Elizabeth Plumb; his grandparents, Charles and Tiffany Moore, Sharon Griffith, Melanie Rushing, and Cecil Ashlock; his great grandparents, Susan and Tom Pierce, Nela Hodge and Cletha Hodge; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and many friends.
Dylan loved his family. He enjoyed playing basketball, fishing, hunting, farm life and riding his bike. Dylan was a 7th grade student at Niangua School, Niangua, Missouri. He was loved by so many.
Funeral services for Dylan Matthew Moore were held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Marshfield Church of the Nazarene, Marshfield, Missouri. Burial was at Amity Cemetery, Niangua, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to Day Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
