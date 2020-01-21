In the midst of our grieving and sadness, it is with great joy that we honor the life of Pastor Durwin Keith Kicker from Marshfield, Missouri. He was born March 18, 1963, to Eldred Ray and Vergie Lee (Stidham) Kicker in New Orleans, Louisiana. After 56 full and amazing years on this earth, he joined Jesus in his eternal home on Jan. 14, 2020.
For the last 25 years he faithfully served as Pastor of First Baptist Church of Marshfield, Missouri. Durwin reached thousands for the Kingdom of God and leaves a legacy that will continue to grow through the lives he impacted in the name of Jesus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldred and Vergie Kicker, and his sister, Deidre Schad.
Durwin is survived by his wife, Kimberlee Ann, of the home; his daughter, Anna Neale (Isaac), Springfield, Missouri; his son, Kyle Kicker (Kimberly), Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren, Temple, Liberty, Mercy, Theodore and a baby boy on the way; sister, Donna Copeland, Tulsa, Oklahoma; brothers, Darrell Kicker (Hinano), Kapolei, Hawaii, and Dwayne Kicker (Desiree), Carlsbad, New Mexico; brother-in-law, Rob Schad, Marshfield, Missouri; father- and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Luanne Hart, Cape Fair, Missouri; sister-in-law, Kari Baltzer, Minneapolis, Minnesota; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family, church family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) and sent to Day Funeral Home (P.O. Box 75, Marshfield MO 65706) in Durwin's memory to continue the work of Biblical archaeology that he loved.
Funeral services for Pastor Durwin were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Marshfield, Missouri, with a graveside service and burial in the Marshfield Cemetery following. The service was live-streamed online, and a link is available on the Marshfield First Baptist Facebook page. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at First Baptist Church, under the direction of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
