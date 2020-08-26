Douglas Dizney was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 2, 1941, to Molly Margaret and Orville Vern Dizney. He passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, in his home near Marshfield, Missouri, at the age of 79.
He lived with his family in Long Beach, California, where he attended Robert Milliken High School and Long Beach City College. On transferring to Arizona State University at Flagstaff, he majored in Building Engineering. While at Arizona State, he met and married Jocelyn Baum. After graduation, they settled in Pasadena. Doug took his first job at Daniel, Mann, Johnson and Mendenhall, an architectural and engineering firm. During his long employment with the firm, he traveled and worked on projects in Saudi Arabia. He continued working in the building sector until he and his second wife, Caran, bought a home in Marshfield, Missouri. Here, they began a special dog breeding program. Shortly after starting their new venture, Doug’s father died in Switzerland, and he took over care of his stepmother there until close to her death. When he returned to Marshfield, he took a job with a disaster remediation company. He retired in 2010. Doug worked security for Eagle Automotive.
He loved animals, travel adventures and cool cars and motorcycles. His life of adventure began at 15 with a river rafting trip down the Colorado with his Explorer Scout buddies. At 19, he traveled through Europe on bicycle with his high school friends.
Everyone who knew him and worked with him remembered him as kind, funny, loyal and caring.
He will be missed by his sister, Deanna; brother, Dal; and favorite cousins, Joel Wilkes and Charles Rocheville.
The family wished to extend a special thanks to Lynn Handyside and Duane Handyside for their tireless care, love and compassion, beyond all expectation, for our brother, Doug. Thank you so very much.
Family and friends will be at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Private interment will be at a later date.
