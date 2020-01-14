Douglas Aaron Kelley, Marshfield, was born August 7, 1930 in Tyronza, AR to Jessie and Daisey (Miller) Kelley. He passed away on January 9, 2020 in his home at the age of 89.
Douglas was united in marriage to Nellie Davis on October 25, 1950. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Before retiring, he worked as a fleet manager for Mrs. Baird’s Bakery, Houston, TX. Douglas was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He enjoyed listening to music, working in the garden with his flowers, going out to eat, and going to garage sales to get a good buy. He liked solving the world’s problems with his McDonald’s friends. Douglas collected clocks. He never met a stranger.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Nellie; his parents; and siblings, Billy, Sybil, Rayburn, Bobby and James Kelley.
Douglas is survived by his son, Jimmy Kelley (JoAnn), Marshfield; sister, Betty Jones, Harrison, AR; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends; AND a special lady friend, “Jean.”
Funeral services were 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in Marshfield Cemetery.
