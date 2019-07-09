Dorothy Ann "Katcha" Matuszek-Allen, daughter of Lidia and the late Jan Matuszek, departed this earthly life on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Katcha was 37 years old at the time that she went to be with her Lord.
One of four children, she was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and resided in Texas at her passing. She was preceded in death by her father, Jan; her infant brother, Jenecik; and her brother, George. She is survived by her mother, Lidia, of Marshfield; Steven Allen of Texas; brother Mark, his wife Erika, and their children, all of Florida; George’s children of Seymour; as well as a host of other family and friends.
