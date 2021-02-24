Donna Lee Hossli, Elkland, was born Nov. 7, 1940. She departed this life on February 12, 2021 in her home at the age of 80.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband Paul.
Donna is survived by her son Donald Hossli, wife Robin, her daughter Denise Ruble, husband Mike, her brother John Mott, her sister Carol Doss, as well as her adopted son Cleophus Davis III, wife Sonja, adopted daughter Kara Zamarripa, granddaughters Alissa Zamarripa, Mariah Ruble, grandsons Justin Ruble, Chaz Denney, wife Kelsi and a very special great-grandson Julian Zamarripa.
Donna loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Elkland Christian Church at a later date.
