DONNA JEAN (BYRD) Smith Hammond, 95, passed away at her home in Zapata, Texas on May 28, 2021. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 9, 1925 to Earl and Margaret (Dickson) Byrd but raised on the Byrd dairy farm near Marshfield. Although she left the farm for the big city many years ago; she always considered Marshfield her “home”.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald Eugene Byrd .
Donna married Kenneth Reed Smith in Toledo in 1945 and had four children who survive her: Vicki (Clyde) Anderson, Zapata, Texas; Kenneth R. Smith; Donald J. Smith of Toledo, Ohio and Ronald E. Smith of Zapata, Texas. She is survived by 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
After Kenneth’s death, she married Olyn B. Hammond of Toledo. After several years of traveling the country, they retired to South Texas. A private funeral will be held at Wood County, Ohio Cemetery at a later date.
