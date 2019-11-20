Donald Wayne Tannehill, 57, Niangua, Missouri was born April 21, 1962 in Marshfield, Missouri to Cecil Tannehill Sr. and Vona (Murphy) Crumm and departed this life November 15, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his fathers, Cecil D. Tannehill and wife (Marty) and Billy Crumm; and granddaughter, Jocelyn Tannehill.
Donald is survived by his mother Vona Crumm, Strafford, Missouri; four sons, Justin, Caleab, Donnie, and Joel; eleven grandchildren; three sisters, Violet Weaver (Gene), Sally DeLong (Charles) and Echo Herbert (Kevin); two brothers, Cecil Tannehill Jr. (Mary Jo), Jim Tannehill (Billie) and Mark Tannehill (Brenda); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Donald served his country in the United States Army for six plus years. He taught himself to play the guitar and write music. He loved singing especially gospel songs. Donald loved growing, drying and arranging flowers. He also enjoyed painting. Donald will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services for Donald Wayne Tannehill will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Rd., Springfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may made to Day Funeral Home for funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
