Donald Wayne Letterman, son of Lester Letterman and Gladys (Woodrow) Letterman, was born October 31, 1932 near Niangua, MO. He passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 in Marshfield at the age of 88.
Don worked at Gaylord Box Company in St. Louis and was a member of Black Oak Free Will Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Donna; a daughter, Deborah Guthier; brother, Joe Letterman; and a sister, Paralee Levin.
Survivors include one son Gary Letterman, Niangua; three grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 in Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield. Interment followed in Prospect Methodist Cemetery.
