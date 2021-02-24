Donald Wayne Hartwell, 70, Elkland, was born November 24, 1950 to Charles and Gladeys (Cowen) Hartwell. He departed this life on February 18, 2021 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
Don was well known throughout the community for his concrete work and his loud personality. He did traveling concrete for years before starting his own concrete business. He was a hard worker, a loving father, and a proud papa. He enjoyed fishing, going to the horse races, and getting all his friends and family to bet on football. Don enjoyed being active with the Missouri Republican Committee in Marshfield and his church in Elkland.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Hartwell; brother, Charles Hartwell, Jr.; and sister, Theresa Keeth.
Donald is survived by four daughters, Amber Brand (Michael), Niangua, Courtney Wilson (Trent), Strafford, Ruth Ann Kirby (Kirby), Linn Creek, and Mary Jane Simmons, Camdenton; his mother, Gladeys Hartwell, Elkland; two sisters, Sharlene Young (Roger), Elkland, and Connie Farris (Herman), Camdenton; and eight grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Elkland Independent Methodist Church under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
