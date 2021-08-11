Donald Ray Gordon, son of Andy and Rose Gordon, was born April 6, 1952 in Auburn, CA. He passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Cox Medical Center South, Springfield at the age of 69.
Don was a longtime truck driver hauling produce in the state of Washington. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He also had a great sense of humor and loved to dance.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Donnie Gordon; two brothers, Arnold Gordon and Ronald Gordon; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bud and Annie Alexander; two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Gordon and Debra Duffy; and “ his brother from another mother”, Billy Braudrick.
Survivors include his wife Peggy; three children and their spouses, Chris and Shalla Gordon, Moxee, WA, Holly and Dan Baker, Marshfield and Cory and Jessica Renner, Marshfield; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister and her husband, Leona and Mike Mason, Naches, WA; one brother and his wife, Kevin and Nancy Gordon, Lacy, WA; daughter-in-law, Lynnette Gordon, Selah, WA; and Peggy’s sister s and brothers, Vickie Alexander, Marshfield, Chuck Alexander, Marshfield, Scott Alexander, Marshfield and Ronda Gardner, Marshfield; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation was at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021 with a memorial service following at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
