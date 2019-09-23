Donald Girard, Springfield, was born September 16, 1969 and departed this life September 18, 2019 in Cox South Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 50.
He is survived by his two sisters Dana Parker (Jim Bob), Alvarado, TX and Sheri Coder (Chris), Arlington, TX; two brothers Michael J. Girard, Marshfield, MO and John Riley (Mona), Benbrook, TX; many nieces and nephews; and several other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Michael A. Girard, his sister-in-law Wendy Girard, and two nephews Michael L. Parker and James A. Parker.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Graveside burial will take place in Guymon, Oklahoma at Elmhurst Cemetery the first weekend in May, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.