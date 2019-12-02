Donald Eugene Ikerd, 77, Conway, Missouri was born August 26, 1942 to Elmer and Martha (Forkner) Ikerd and departed this life for his heavenly home December 1, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Ellen Ikerd; granddaughter, Megan Savage; two sisters in law; Lowayne Ikerd and LaRue Letterman.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Sue, of the home; daughter, Leah Savage and husband Fred of Conway, Missouri; son Jeff Ikerd and wife Lisa of Conway, Missouri; grandsons, Ricky Savage and wife Hannah of Conway, Missouri and Matthew Savage of Conway, Missouri; great grandson, Lawson Savage; brothers, Tom Ikerd of Lee Summit, Missouri and John Ikerd and wife, Ellen of Fairfield, Iowa; sister, Helen Johnson and husband, Gary of Lee Summit, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services for Donald Eugene Ikerd will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Eureka Cemetery, Rader, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Conway Fire Department or St. Jude’s.
