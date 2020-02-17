Donald Duane Perryman, Marshfield, was born December 19, 1965 in Olathe, KS to Dalton and Rosalie (Clift) Perryman. He departed this life on February 12, 2020 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
Donald was a Christian. He worked in human resources for CitiCorp Bank, and was excellent at solving problems in the workplace. Donald had a love for life and was very competitive, enjoying fishing, golf, and race cars. He was known also as Ajax the Clown, a children’s entertainer.
Donald is survived by his parents, Dalton Perryman and Rosalie Perryman, Marshfield; and sisters, Debbie Perryman, North Richland Hills, TX and Lois Ann Perryman, Ft. Worth, TX.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Fraker Funeral Home, Inc, with interment following in Marshfield Cemetery. Visitation will be before the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to American Diabetes Association, and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
Donald got his Golden Ticket.
