Donald Dean Kensinger, 84, Marshfield, Missouri was born August 1, 1936 to Clyde and Julia (Mathis) Kensinger at Northview, Missouri and departed this life June 30, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Claudine (Ray) Kensinger; his son, Ray Dean Kensinger; his second wife, Patsy Kensinger; and his brother Gary Kensinger.
Donald is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Herren, of the home; his daughter, Donna Tilton and husband, Wade; children, Velma Brawdy and husband, Tony, Bob Munsey, Stephen Munsey and wife, Candice, daughter in law, Patti Kensinger, Doug Andrews and wife, Susan, Julie Crawford and husband, Charlie, Champion Herren and wife Sara; his brother, Clyde Kensinger Jr. and wife, Marsha, 13 grandchildren, Stephanie, Brian, Joshua, Bobby, Amanda, Jessica, Sara, Logan, Alex, Brandon, Audrey, Kenneth, and Cline; 11 great grandchildren, Bailey, Dominic, Jordan, Bobby, Ben, Tucker, Abigail, Tosha, Laylee, Stokely and Grayson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Graveside service for Donald Dean Kensinger will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, Strafford, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to Jacob’s Ladder Hospice House. Memorial donations may be left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
