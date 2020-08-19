Dennis John Linge, Elkland, was born May 17, 1965, in Poughkeepsie, New York, to Richard Linge and Dorothy Fravazzi. He departed this life on Aug. 12, 2020, in his home at the age of 55.
Dennis enjoyed drinking his coffee and was very laid back. He loved animals, especially his dog, and raising his chickens. Dennis had worked in retail counter sales.
Preceding him in death were his previous wife, Timberly Broderick Linge, and his infant daughter, Kelly Linge.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Michelle (Lipscomb) Linge, of the home; his son, Brody Linge, Rogersville; stepdaughter, Lacie Griffin (Caleb), Fair Grove; his mother and stepfather, Dorothy and Jeff Swane, Nixa; his father and stepmother, Richard and Anne Linge, Phoenix, Arizona; siblings, Erica Moysey (James), Springfield, Sandra Sarubbi (Vinny), Poughkeepsie, New York, Scott Massey (Tiffanie), Wappinger Falls, New York, and Murf Oberg, Fountain Hills, Arizona; and one step-granddaughter, Finnley Griffin.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Battlefield Assembly of God, Battlefield, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
