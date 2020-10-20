Della Jane Peelor, Marshfield, was born September 19, 1952 in Springfield, MO to Olen and Delpha (Campbell) Hensley. She departed this life on October 16, 2020 in Buffalo Prairie Nursing Home, Buffalo, at the age of 68.
Della had worked as a home healthcare worker.
Preceding her in death were her parents, and her brother, Cecil Hensley.
She is survived by her children, Jeff Peelor (Shannon), Marshfield, Amanda Peelor, Branson, and Kimberly Champion, Hollister.
Memorial services will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Strafford, MO, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
