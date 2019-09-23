David Jones Richerson, Elkland, was born June 16, 1929 to Ranzy and Lessie (Jones) Richerson. He passed away September 20, 2019 in the Marshfield Care Center at the age of 90.
He had worked as an equipment operator for Sho Me Power, and was a farmer. David was a member of Mission Chapel Baptist Church. He worked with Missourians on Missions building churches.
Preceding him in death were his parents; siblings, Phyllis Winsor, Vaughn Richerson, Quenton Richerson, Eugene Richerson, Dorothy Lewis, and Kenneth Richerson; daughters, Mariona Crawford and Ann Robinson; and granddaughter, Rebecca Crawford.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou (Morgans) Richerson; children, Dale Richerson (Janette), Elkland, and Loretta Angst (Larry), Elkland; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sons-in-law, Tom Robinson and Dan Crawford (Retta), and several nieces and nephews.
Masonic services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 with funeral services to follow at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be in Mission Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Monday, September 23 in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mission Chapel Cemetery Fund.
