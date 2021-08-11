David Gregory Dyche, son of Robert Dyche and Barbara (Petet) Dyche, was born February 22, 1961 in St. Charles, MO. He passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 in his home near Marshfield.
Greg was a farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include one brother and his wife, Steve and Freda Dyche, St. Joseph; one sister Penny Lewis, Springfield; four nieces and nephews.
Private burial will be in Marshfield Cemetery under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
