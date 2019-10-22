David Drennan Day, 58, of Marshfield, Missouri, son of Ival Hollis "Buck" and Mary Elizabeth "Bettye" Day was born June 13, 1961, in Marshfield, Missouri, and departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in his home.
He was united in marriage to his love, Julie Keesling Day, on July 28, 2012 at sunset. Through this union, he gained three stepchildren, Casey, Ryan, Riley and Johanna and three grandchildren, Avery, Hudson and Robert. David was a longtime cattle farmer and avid hunter. He loved spending his time outdoors and could be found there most of the time. Watching the sunset with his wife, Julie, was one of his favorite things in life, whether attending concerts or just listening at home. His two grandsons were one of his greatest blessings his life.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Ival "Buck" and Mary "Bettye" Day and his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his loving wife, Julie Day, of Marshfield, and his dogs, Liger, Bella and Louie, two stepdaughters, Casey Null and husband Chris, of Lebanon, Johanna Kasch of Germany; two stepsons, Ryan O’Dell and wife Emily of Marshfield, Riley O’Dell of Springfield; three grandchildren, Avery Null, Hudson Null and Robert Saalfeld; and many other family and friends.
David was a loving husband, stepfather, grandfather and friend. We celebrate his life and will cherish our memories of him. Per his wishes, no funeral service will be held, instead, take time outdoors with loved ones in his memory. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or any charitable organization near and dear to your heart.
