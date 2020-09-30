David Charles Mann, Marshfield, was born Dec. 20, 1961, in Belvedere, Illinois, to Richard Mann Sr. and Bessie (Stratton) Mann. He departed this life on Sept. 28 in Cox South Hospital at the age of 58.
David worked as a contractor his entire life. He was a member of the Springfield Contractors Association. He was a hard worker who took pride in his work, and he instilled these values in his daughters. He was a good provider for his family, whom he adored. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his beloved grandchildren.
David had a great love for the outdoors and took his family on vacation every year, giving his family experiences and memories they will never forget. He never met a stranger. David fought a 14-year battle with various health issues, always knowing the Lord was with him. He loved the Lord and attended Marshfield Assembly of God Church. David was a York Rite and Scottish Rite Mason and a Shriner.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
David is survived by his wife, Kristi (Kittrell) Mann, of the home; his daughters, Rebecca Roderique (James), Marshfield, and Amy Collins (Robert Frazier), Marshfield; two brothers, Richard Mann Jr. (Sharon), Marshfield, and Danny Mann (Debi), Missouri; one sister, Vickie Atkinson (Larry), Conway, Missouri; grandchildren, Jasper David Collins, Adam Hampton Collins, and one unborn grandchild; his extended family, Phil and Rose Kittrell, Lori Hutton, Holli Henslee (Steve); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life services will be at a later date and will be announced by Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
