David Brooks, son of Jerry and Patricia (Atkinson) Brooks, was born July 21, 1957 in Springfield, MO. He passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 near Fair Grove, MO at the age of 63.
David retired from the Missouri State Highway Patrol as Commercial Vehicle Officer after 32 years of service. He was a member of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Douglas Brooks and Michael Brooks.
Survivors include his wife Linda; two sons, Travis Brooks, Strafford and Matthew Brooks and wife Emily, Fair Grove; one grandson, Carter Brooks; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Dwayne and Marsha Rose, Elkland, Dale and Brenda Rose, Fair Grove, Craig and Bernice Clark, Seymour and Christina Austin, Fair Grove; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in the Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield. Interment will follow in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial contributions can be made to the 4-H Shooting Sports Foundation or Alzheimer’s Association in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
