David Andrew Caudill, 64, of Strafford, Missouri, was born Dec. 24, 1955, to Joe and Betty Lou Caudill in Clinton, Missouri, and departed this life Aug. 26, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Betty Lou Caudill.
David is survived by two sons, Kurt (Jennifer) Caudill and granddaughter, Katie, and William Caudill; one brother, Mark (Maggie) Caudill; three sisters, Beverly (Terry) Treat, Judy Baker and Marilyn (Skip) Burr; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
David was a kindhearted person who cared for his grandmother, father and mother in their final years. He will certainly be missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Celebration of Life visitation service will be held today, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, 5-7 p.m. at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Day Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
