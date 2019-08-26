David Alan McAnally II was born on August 5, 1969 in Harrison, AR to David Alan and Jan (Reubell) McAnally. He went to join his Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 50.
David graduated from Seymour High School. He served in the US Army, then worked at Timken. David gave his heart and soul to Christ many years ago.
David was preceded in death by grandparents, Austin and Evelyn Reubell, Joe McAnally and Pauline Longston, aunt Sharon Reubell Lair, fathers-in-law Bob Akers and Wayne Holbert, sister-in-law Chris Akers and great niece Jaxsyn Mae Larimore.
David is survived by his wife, Tammy, three children, Britney Dickey (Aaron), Jessica Dunn (Nick), Kruz McAnally (Audrey), five grandchildren, Kaiden and Kamryn Dickey, Chasey, Ezra, and Raelynn Dunn, parents Alan and Jan McAnally, mother-in-law Sue Holbert, sister Teresa Lewis (John), sisters-in-law Tonya Asbridge, Jammi Glenn (Joshua), and Lisa Akers, brothers-in-law Steve Akers (Carla), Timmy Akers, Kreg Akers (Brittany), uncle Larry McAnally, aunts Vickie Green, Gail Jenkins, and Dawn Jones, and many other relatives and friends.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Fraker Funeral Home, Inc, Marshfield.
Visitation will be from noon until service Saturday, August 31 in the funeral home.
