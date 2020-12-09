Daryl Floyd Glenn, Marshfield, was born November 27, 1944 in Lamar, CO to Floyd and Laura (Cole) Glenn. He passed away on November 30, 2020 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 76.
Daryl enjoyed family and farming. He could talk your ear off, especially about old tractors, trucks, guns, guitars, and horses. Over his lifetime, he had many different jobs. He drove a milk route, was a welder, sold cars, and managed a retail warehouse department. He also owned and operated a few businesses, including a garage, a small trucking company, construction company, lawn and garden equipment retail business and related wholesale business. Daryl lived in the area of Seymour and Marshfield his whole life, except for thirteen years which he lived in Connecticut, where he met his wife, Liz. Daryl had a firm stance in his beliefs, and was never one to back down from anything (as many people learned the hard way.) In recent years, you could often find him at home in his recliner with his loving dog, Penny.
He graduated from Seymour High School class of 1962. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War in combat infantry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd “Pot” and Laura Glenn.
Daryl is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (White) Glenn; his son, Shane Glenn, Marshfield; and two brothers, Dennis Glenn (Juanita) and Dewayne Glenn, both of Seymour.
Graveside services were at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Liberty Cemetery under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
