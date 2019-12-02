Darron James (D.J.) Choate, son of William Lockmiller and Regina Choate, was born in Springfield, Missouri, October 21, 1998 and passed away in Springfield, on November 25, 2019 at the age of 21.
D.J. loved to cook for his family, he loved to fish, work on crafts and skateboard. He always loved to be around dogs or be playing and picking on his brothers. D.J. was of the Baptist faith.
His family will miss his smile, his hugs and kisses on the forehead.
He is survived by his grandmother Genia Craig; his mother Regina Dean Choat, Great-grandparents, Willie and John Jacoby; Aunt, Tater Nash and Uncle Larry Lockmiller, II; siblings: Benjermen Lee Dewitt, Landon Everett Amlin, Marcus Emanuel Amlin, Eric E’Neil Amlin, Madison LeAnn Jenkins and Mason Lockmiller; Kevin Newman, who raised him as his own son; Grandpas Joe Garner and Larry Lockmiller, Sr., and a special friend Joey Burgess.
Funeral Services were at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Strafford, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Interment followed in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family and left with the funeral home.
