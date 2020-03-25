Darrell W. Davis, 73, of the Marshfield and Northview area, was born Oct. 24, 1946, to the late Marion Alvin and Lydia Pauline (Dailey) Davis in Springfield, Missouri.
Being raised on the family farm, his childhood was spent hunting and fishing the creek that ran through it.
During Darrell’s early teens the family moved into Marshfield, where he attended and graduated from Marshfield school system.
Darrell proudly served in the Army from 1966-67 in Vietnam. Upon returning home he started and raised a family in the Greenwood community since 1971.
He retired from Lily Tulip after 42 years.
For over 35 years he was a master at making custom-made knives. Darrell was honored to teach Tom McGinnis of Ozark Knife Makers how to grind. For years Darrell and Tommy would jabber for hours about making knives, their fishing trips and the Canadian trip where Darrell killed the bear Tommy had been after.
His love was his family, country and the “boys” he hunted and fished with. His greatest pleasure later in life was visiting with his wife Becky’s family that lives in Pine, Ripley County, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Danny Leroy Davis, and his nephew, aunt, uncles and cousins.
Surviving is his wife Becky (Pyland) Davis of the home; son, Troy Davis of Marshfield; daughter, Stacey (Darin) Hurd of Springfield; sister, Colleen (George Ed) Letterman of Marshfield; three grandsons, Bland Landers, Logan Davis and Braydon Davis; one granddaughter, Roxy Hurd; numerous friends and the “boys,” his hunting and fishing buddies.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with burial following in Welch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Friday, March 20, in the funeral home.
