Darold Dean Garton

Darold Dean Garton, 73, Niangua, MO, son of William

Lester and Nancy Muriel (Boyts) Garton Sr. was born

March 6, 1948 in Niangua, MO, and departed this life on

July 11, 2021.

Darold proudly served in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Lester

and Muriel Garton; brothers, Paul Allen Garton and Sonny

Garton; twin brother, Harold Garton; a sister, Catherine

Stewart.

Darold is survived by his daughters, Muriel Booyer,

Meredith Garton, and Mackenzie Garton, all of Marshfield;

grandchildren, Dalton Booyer and wife Chelsea, of

Niangua, and Haley Lawhon, of Springfield; great

grandsons, Carter and Cooper Booyer, of Niangua; great

granddaughter, Haven Bruton, of Springfield; brother, Jim

Garton and wife Betty, of Springfield; sisters, Nancy

Cantrell, of Springfield, and Margaret Sherpan, of Illinois;

sister in-law, Alice Garton, of Marshfield, and a host of

nieces, nephews, family and friends.  

Graveside service for Darold Dean Garton will be held at

10:00 a.m. Thursday July 15, 2021 at Good Spring

Cemetery, Niangua, MO. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8

p.m. Wednesday July 14, 2021 at Day Funeral Home,

Marshfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations

may be made to Good Spring Cemetery in care of the

funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www

dayfh com.

