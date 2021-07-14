Darold Dean Garton, 73, Niangua, MO, son of William
Lester and Nancy Muriel (Boyts) Garton Sr. was born
March 6, 1948 in Niangua, MO, and departed this life on
July 11, 2021.
Darold proudly served in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Lester
and Muriel Garton; brothers, Paul Allen Garton and Sonny
Garton; twin brother, Harold Garton; a sister, Catherine
Stewart.
Darold is survived by his daughters, Muriel Booyer,
Meredith Garton, and Mackenzie Garton, all of Marshfield;
grandchildren, Dalton Booyer and wife Chelsea, of
Niangua, and Haley Lawhon, of Springfield; great
grandsons, Carter and Cooper Booyer, of Niangua; great
granddaughter, Haven Bruton, of Springfield; brother, Jim
Garton and wife Betty, of Springfield; sisters, Nancy
Cantrell, of Springfield, and Margaret Sherpan, of Illinois;
sister in-law, Alice Garton, of Marshfield, and a host of
nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Graveside service for Darold Dean Garton will be held at
10:00 a.m. Thursday July 15, 2021 at Good Spring
Cemetery, Niangua, MO. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8
p.m. Wednesday July 14, 2021 at Day Funeral Home,
Marshfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations
may be made to Good Spring Cemetery in care of the
funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www
dayfh com.
