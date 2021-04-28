Daria Jo-Ellen Madden, age 51 of Bethlehem, GA, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Miss Madden was born August 11, 1969 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Terrance Michael Madden, Sr. and Bernice Catherine Roth. She was an educator with Gwinnett County Schools at Sugar Hill Elementary School. She loved her children and teaching. She enjoyed crafting, reading, and spending time with friends. She was a huge fan of LSU Football.
She is survived by her mother, Bunny Roth, Seymour, stepfather Hughey Bellue, Rogersville; siblings, Mickey Madden (Lynn), Seymour, Hughey Bellue, Jr., Seymour, and Kirt Bellue (Lacey), Fordland; nephews and nieces, Slade, Kendra, Trey, Kara, Taylor, and Layla.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Terry Madden; grandparents, Joseph & Josephine Madden, and Louis and Agnes Roth; and step-grandparents, Judson and Dallas Bellue.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in Seymour Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday, April 30 in the funeral home.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association and left in care of the funeral home.
