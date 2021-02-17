Darel Lee Oberbeck was born April 21st, 1936 to Floyd Henry and Nola Lee (Rice) Oberbeck in a log cabin outside of Marshfield in Webster County Missouri, and he departed this life for his heavenly home, surrounded by his family on Feb. 7th, 2021.
Darel was one of six children and grew up in and around the Conway area. He gave his life to the Lord and was baptized around the age of 12 at the Conway Baptist Church. He graduated from Conway High School in 1954. Darel was united in marriage to Paula Ann Ferrier in 1959 and to this union Michael Darel and Jeffrey Layne were born. Darel worked as a construction laborer and he was also in the United States Army Reserves for six years. After his wife Paula’s passing Darel continued raising the boys, working and farming. On March 24th 1967 Darel was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Louise” Block. This began their long legacy of love and to this union Darel Jr. and Stacey Layne were born. They cherished nearly 54 years together.
Preceding him in death were his parents, wife Paula, and his sister Inez Webb.
He is survived by his wife Louise; his children, Mike (Rosa) Oberbeck of Lebanon, Jeff (Betsey) Oberbeck of Strafford, Darel Jr. (Jimae) Oberbeck of Walnut Grove, Stacey (Kerri) Oberbeck of Springfield; grandchildren, Dwayne Oberbeck, Josh Oberbeck, Layne (Amy) Oberbeck, Emily (Michael) Penland, Riley (Brooke Hunt) Oberbeck, Cody Oberbeck, Ethan Oberbeck, Amelia Oberbeck, Lisa Thieman and Harlen Kinsey; great grandchildren, Beckham Oberbeck, Lily and Loyal Oberbeck, Xavier Penland, and Zack and Jake Thieman; one sister, Kathrine Koch and husband Jerry of Elkland; three brothers, Dean Oberbeck and wife Judy of Seymour, Donald Oberbeck and wife Linda of Marshfield, Delbert Oberbeck and wife Ruth of Marshfield, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Darel was a devoted, husband, father and Grandpa. If you talked to Darel for more than 5 minutes you would know his family meant the world to him. He never missed a ballgame. He and Louise were constantly going to school programs, choir concerts, wrestling matches, track meets, graduations, and the list could go on and on!
We will miss his smile, how he would slip peppermints into your hand, and the way his face would light up when he saw one of his kids or grandkids walk into the room!
Darel and Louise attended Sac River Cowboy church the past several years. Darel’s favorite scripture was John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Our time apart is only for a while and we know that when we put our faith in Jesus, we can spend eternity in heaven together!!!
Funeral services for Darel Lee Oberbeck were held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday February 11, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, with burial in Conway Baptist Cemetery, Conway, MO. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday February 10, 2021 in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Conway Baptist Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.